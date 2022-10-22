Aziyo Biologics (NASDAQ:AZYO) Shares Down 2.2%

Aziyo Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZYO – Get Rating) traded down 2.2% on Friday . The company traded as low as $6.62 and last traded at $7.00. 677 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 7,604 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.16.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.35 million, a PE ratio of -2.40 and a beta of -0.64. The business has a 50 day moving average of $7.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.63.
Aziyo Biologics (NASDAQ:AZYO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $12.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.76 million. Aziyo Biologics had a negative return on equity of 525.81% and a negative net margin of 75.15%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.23) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Aziyo Biologics, Inc. will post -2.6 EPS for the current year.
Aziyo Biologics, Inc, a regenerative medicine company, focuses on the development of regenerative medical products to address the implantable electronic device/cardiovascular, orthopedic/spinal repair, and soft tissue reconstruction markets. It offers CanGaroo that combines the envelope with antibiotics and is designed to reduce the risk of infection following surgical implantation of an electronic device.
