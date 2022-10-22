Ballantyne Strong (NYSE:BTN) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ballantyne Strong (NYSE:BTN – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Ballantyne Strong Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of NYSE:BTN opened at $2.22 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.31 and its 200 day moving average is $2.62. The stock has a market cap of $43.15 million, a P/E ratio of 111.00 and a beta of 1.30. Ballantyne Strong has a 52-week low of $1.93 and a 52-week high of $3.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Ballantyne Strong (NYSE:BTN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $9.14 million during the quarter. Ballantyne Strong had a return on equity of 0.46% and a net margin of 0.44%.

About Ballantyne Strong

Ballantyne Strong, Inc operates in the entertainment industry worldwide. The company manufactures and distributes projection screens and customized screen support systems directly, as well as through third-party distributors and integrators. It also distributes other products and provides technical support services to the cinema exhibition industry, theme parks, schools, museums, and other entertainment-related markets.

