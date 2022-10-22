Banc of California (NYSE:BANC) Given New $22.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

Banc of California (NYSE:BANC – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Wells Fargo & Company from $23.00 to $22.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the bank’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on BANC. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Banc of California in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating for the company. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Banc of California to $22.00 in a research note on Monday, July 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $22.00.

Banc of California Stock Down 0.8 %

Banc of California stock opened at $15.61 on Friday. Banc of California has a twelve month low of $15.52 and a twelve month high of $22.09. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $17.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.68. The stock has a market cap of $936.29 million, a P/E ratio of 9.82 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Banc of California Dividend Announcement

Banc of California ( NYSE:BANC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $85.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.95 million. Banc of California had a net margin of 29.80% and a return on equity of 12.37%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Banc of California will post 2.02 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 14th. Banc of California’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.09%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Banc of California

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Banc of California by 0.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,829,206 shares of the bank’s stock worth $170,933,000 after buying an additional 38,558 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Banc of California by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,614,022 shares of the bank’s stock worth $69,967,000 after acquiring an additional 62,162 shares in the last quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC grew its position in Banc of California by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC now owns 1,932,029 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $37,404,000 after purchasing an additional 106,029 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Banc of California by 1.3% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,237,921 shares of the bank’s stock worth $23,925,000 after buying an additional 15,676 shares during the period. Finally, Banc Funds Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Banc of California by 6.8% during the first quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 692,412 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,405,000 after purchasing an additional 44,056 shares during the period. 96.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Banc of California

(Get Rating)

Banc of California, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Banc of California, National Association that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, retirement, and interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing demand accounts, as well as certificate of deposits.

Recommended Stories

