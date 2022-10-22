Bank Of America (Bofa) Downgrades Snap (NYSE:SNAP) to Neutral

Bank Of America (Bofa) lowered shares of Snap (NYSE:SNAPGet Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have $11.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of $22.00.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on SNAP. Citigroup cut shares of Snap from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the company from $16.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of Snap from $20.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Snap from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Wolfe Research lowered Snap from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Snap from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Snap has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $16.76.

NYSE SNAP opened at $7.76 on Friday. Snap has a 52-week low of $7.33 and a 52-week high of $60.78. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.98 and a 200-day moving average of $16.14. The company has a market capitalization of $12.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.25 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 5.65 and a current ratio of 5.65.

Snap (NYSE:SNAPGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. Snap had a negative return on equity of 21.55% and a negative net margin of 18.31%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Snap will post -0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Joanna Coles sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $200,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 27,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $270,410. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Snap news, General Counsel Michael J. O’sullivan sold 41,929 shares of Snap stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.29, for a total transaction of $515,307.41. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 696,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,555,990.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Joanna Coles sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $200,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 27,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $270,410. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,154,512 shares of company stock valued at $11,804,984.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SNAP. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Snap by 95.8% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 17,811,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $641,028,000 after acquiring an additional 8,712,380 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Snap by 287.0% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 11,275,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,051,000 after purchasing an additional 8,362,000 shares during the period. DnB Asset Management AS lifted its holdings in Snap by 4,805.3% in the 2nd quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 8,497,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,576,000 after purchasing an additional 8,324,576 shares in the last quarter. Edgewood Management LLC boosted its stake in Snap by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 79,851,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,873,871,000 after purchasing an additional 6,591,367 shares during the period. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in Snap by 1,817.5% during the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 6,621,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,088,000 after buying an additional 6,275,700 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.41% of the company’s stock.

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application with various functionalities, such as Camera, Communication, Snap Map, Stories, and Spotlight that enable people to communicate visually through short videos and images.

