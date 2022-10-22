Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Shares Sold by Advisory Services Network LLC

Advisory Services Network LLC lowered its position in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 157,370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,621 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $4,898,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Corbenic Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Bank of America by 201.9% in the first quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new stake in Bank of America in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Richelieu Gestion PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Capital Management Associates NY purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Foster Dykema Cabot & Co. Inc. MA purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.48% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America Stock Up 3.7 %

BAC stock opened at $34.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $280.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.06, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.35. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $33.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.33. Bank of America Co. has a fifty-two week low of $29.31 and a fifty-two week high of $50.11.

Bank of America Announces Dividend

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.03. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.36% and a net margin of 26.52%. The company had revenue of $24.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.85 earnings per share. Bank of America’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.85%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on BAC shares. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Bank of America from $58.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Bank of America from $66.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Bank of America from $40.50 to $35.50 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Bank of America from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Societe Generale raised shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bank of America has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $44.47.

Bank of America Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

Featured Stories

