Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) PT Raised to $50.00 at Citigroup

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Citigroup from $46.00 to $50.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the bank’s stock.

BK has been the topic of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $44.00 to $41.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $57.00 to $46.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $56.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $51.50 to $45.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Bank of New York Mellon presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $50.19.

Bank of New York Mellon Trading Up 4.7 %

Shares of BK opened at $40.23 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.08. Bank of New York Mellon has a twelve month low of $36.22 and a twelve month high of $64.63.

Bank of New York Mellon Announces Dividend

Bank of New York Mellon ( NYSE:BK Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 17th. The bank reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $4.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.20 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 10.07% and a net margin of 16.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.04 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Bank of New York Mellon will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 27th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 26th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.68%. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.98%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP J Kevin Mccarthy sold 20,000 shares of Bank of New York Mellon stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.37, for a total value of $787,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 108,686 shares in the company, valued at $4,278,967.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Bank of New York Mellon news, CEO Thomas P. Gibbons sold 105,062 shares of Bank of New York Mellon stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.24, for a total value of $4,542,880.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 221,018 shares in the company, valued at $9,556,818.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP J Kevin Mccarthy sold 20,000 shares of Bank of New York Mellon stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.37, for a total value of $787,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 108,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,278,967.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bank of New York Mellon

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. boosted its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 132.2% in the third quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 692 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares during the period. Rock Creek Group LP boosted its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 273.8% in the second quarter. Rock Creek Group LP now owns 729 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 534 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 97.1% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 609 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New Hampshire bought a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 74.0% during the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 802 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. 83.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Bank of New York Mellon

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and Other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, prime brokerage, and data analytics.

