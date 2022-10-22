BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) Issues Earnings Results

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.11, Briefing.com reports. BankUnited had a return on equity of 12.00% and a net margin of 32.13%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.94 earnings per share.

BankUnited Price Performance

Shares of BankUnited stock opened at $34.31 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a PE ratio of 8.29 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a 50 day moving average of $37.11 and a 200 day moving average of $38.19. BankUnited has a 52 week low of $33.54 and a 52 week high of $46.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60.

BankUnited Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, October 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 13th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%. BankUnited’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.15%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BankUnited

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of BankUnited by 347.0% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 2,762 shares during the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of BankUnited during the second quarter valued at $200,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BankUnited during the second quarter valued at $211,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of BankUnited by 102.6% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,807 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 2,941 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BankUnited during the second quarter valued at $281,000. 93.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on BankUnited to $45.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Wedbush boosted their price objective on BankUnited to $40.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Compass Point cut their price objective on BankUnited to $40.00 in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on BankUnited to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on BankUnited in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.44.

About BankUnited

BankUnited, Inc operates as the bank holding company for BankUnited, a national banking association that provides a range of banking services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market deposit, and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; and treasury, commercial payment, and cash management services.

