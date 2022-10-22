BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) Issues Earnings Results

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.11, Briefing.com reports. BankUnited had a return on equity of 12.00% and a net margin of 32.13%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.94 earnings per share.
BankUnited Price Performance
Shares of BankUnited stock opened at $34.31 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a PE ratio of 8.29 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a 50 day moving average of $37.11 and a 200 day moving average of $38.19. BankUnited has a 52 week low of $33.54 and a 52 week high of $46.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60.
BankUnited Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, October 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 13th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%. BankUnited’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.15%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On BankUnited
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on BankUnited to $45.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Wedbush boosted their price objective on BankUnited to $40.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Compass Point cut their price objective on BankUnited to $40.00 in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on BankUnited to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on BankUnited in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.44.
About BankUnited
BankUnited, Inc operates as the bank holding company for BankUnited, a national banking association that provides a range of banking services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market deposit, and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; and treasury, commercial payment, and cash management services.
Featured Stories
