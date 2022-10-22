Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Acquires 30,700 Shares of Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its holdings in shares of Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR – Get Rating) by 51.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 90,500 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 30,700 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Amcor were worth $1,126,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Amcor by 10.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 112,644,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,276,265,000 after purchasing an additional 10,472,157 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Amcor by 40.9% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 27,078,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,797,000 after purchasing an additional 7,854,257 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Amcor by 951.8% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 8,641,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,907,000 after purchasing an additional 7,819,836 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Amcor in the first quarter valued at approximately $46,418,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Amcor by 31.6% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 13,977,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,362,000 after purchasing an additional 3,358,991 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 47.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Amcor alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet lowered Amcor from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, October 17th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Amcor from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Macquarie lowered Amcor from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. CLSA began coverage on Amcor in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Amcor from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amcor currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.15.

Amcor Stock Performance

Shares of AMCR stock opened at $11.30 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.19. The company has a market cap of $16.83 billion, a PE ratio of 21.32, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. Amcor plc has a 12-month low of $10.42 and a 12-month high of $13.60.

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24. The business had revenue of $3.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.82 billion. Amcor had a return on equity of 27.37% and a net margin of 5.53%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Amcor plc will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amcor Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 8th were given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.25%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 7th. Amcor’s payout ratio is 90.57%.

Insider Activity at Amcor

In related news, insider Louis Fred Stephan sold 29,762 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.63, for a total value of $375,894.06. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 108,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,371,592.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Eric V. Roegner sold 1,035,748 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.58, for a total value of $13,029,709.84. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 278,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,501,114.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Louis Fred Stephan sold 29,762 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.63, for a total value of $375,894.06. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 108,598 shares in the company, valued at $1,371,592.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,905,114 shares of company stock valued at $35,840,080 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Amcor Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Amcor plc develops, produces, and sells packaging products in Europe, North America, Latin America, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The Flexibles segment provides flexible and film packaging products in the food and beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMCR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Amcor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amcor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.