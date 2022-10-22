Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Grows Holdings in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) by 102.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 15,602 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,900 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $1,279,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Phillips 66 by 11.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,037,013 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,026,848,000 after purchasing an additional 3,462,425 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Phillips 66 by 62.1% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,188,087 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $620,979,000 after purchasing an additional 2,753,700 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Phillips 66 by 5.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,933,380 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,968,184,000 after purchasing an additional 2,547,765 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Phillips 66 by 7.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 31,814,449 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,748,450,000 after buying an additional 2,206,083 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Reserve GP XIII Ltd bought a new stake in Phillips 66 in the first quarter valued at $185,365,000. 71.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Phillips 66 alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on PSX shares. Cowen lowered their price target on Phillips 66 to $96.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Barclays raised their price target on Phillips 66 from $95.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Phillips 66 from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Phillips 66 from $119.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Phillips 66 in a report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Phillips 66 presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.81.

Phillips 66 Trading Up 2.8 %

Shares of PSX opened at $100.44 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $88.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $89.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.36. Phillips 66 has a 1-year low of $67.08 and a 1-year high of $111.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $6.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.92 by $0.85. The firm had revenue of $49.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.93 billion. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 29.60% and a net margin of 3.59%. Phillips 66’s revenue was up 76.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. Analysts expect that Phillips 66 will post 17.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Phillips 66 Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be given a dividend of $0.97 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 16th. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.86%. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is presently 33.42%.

Phillips 66 Profile

(Get Rating)

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Phillips 66 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips 66 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.