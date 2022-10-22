Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Grows Stake in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its holdings in shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Rating) by 34.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,455 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,966 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Hologic were worth $1,072,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Hologic by 61.4% during the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 334 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hologic during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Hudock Inc. raised its holdings in Hologic by 1,825.0% during the first quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 385 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its holdings in Hologic by 409.8% during the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 520 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Hologic during the first quarter worth approximately $45,000. 85.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on HOLX shares. Bank of America downgraded shares of Hologic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $81.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Hologic in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $73.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Hologic in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Hologic in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Hologic from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.50.

Hologic stock opened at $62.51 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $15.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 3.91 and a quick ratio of 3.32. Hologic, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $59.78 and a fifty-two week high of $80.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $66.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.84.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $896.71 million. Hologic had a net margin of 28.93% and a return on equity of 37.48%. The business’s revenue was down 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.33 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Hologic, Inc. will post 5.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

