Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Grows Stock Holdings in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its stake in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF – Get Rating) by 48.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,004 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,900 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $1,251,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COF. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Capital One Financial by 566.7% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Rock Creek Group LP boosted its position in Capital One Financial by 287.3% in the 1st quarter. Rock Creek Group LP now owns 213 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. Atticus Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Capital One Financial by 7,200.0% in the 2nd quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 292 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the period. Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new stake in Capital One Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Evolution Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in Capital One Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. 88.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $126.00 to $121.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. TheStreet cut shares of Capital One Financial from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $207.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Oppenheimer cut shares of Capital One Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $145.67.

Capital One Financial Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of Capital One Financial stock opened at $96.25 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. Capital One Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $90.27 and a 12-month high of $170.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.23, a PEG ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.42. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $101.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $112.16.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $4.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.13 by ($0.17). Capital One Financial had a net margin of 29.23% and a return on equity of 17.07%. The company had revenue of $8.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $7.71 EPS. Analysts predict that Capital One Financial Co. will post 19.85 EPS for the current year.

Capital One Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 8th were paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 5th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is currently 10.54%.

Insider Transactions at Capital One Financial

In other news, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 12,538 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.50, for a total value of $1,360,373.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,758,863 shares in the company, valued at $407,836,635.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 12,538 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.50, for a total value of $1,360,373.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,758,863 shares in the company, valued at $407,836,635.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kara West sold 2,778 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.67, for a total transaction of $304,663.26. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,344 shares in the company, valued at approximately $915,086.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 78,928 shares of company stock worth $8,506,721 over the last 90 days. 1.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

Featured Articles

