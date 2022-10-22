Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Has $1.04 Million Stake in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise reduced its holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) by 32.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,932 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 12,000 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $1,040,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 97.1% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 609 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, First Command Bank increased its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 275.0% in the 1st quarter. First Command Bank now owns 900 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. 83.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $51.50 to $46.50 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon to $57.00 in a research report on Thursday. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Bank of New York Mellon has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.19.

Bank of New York Mellon Stock Performance

Shares of BK stock opened at $40.23 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $32.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.23, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.66. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.08. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 52 week low of $36.22 and a 52 week high of $64.63.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 17th. The bank reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.11. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 16.07% and a return on equity of 10.07%. The business had revenue of $4.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.04 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Bank of New York Mellon Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 27th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 26th. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.98%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Bank of New York Mellon news, EVP J Kevin Mccarthy sold 20,000 shares of Bank of New York Mellon stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.37, for a total value of $787,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 108,686 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,278,967.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Thomas P. Gibbons sold 105,062 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.24, for a total value of $4,542,880.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 221,018 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,556,818.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP J Kevin Mccarthy sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.37, for a total transaction of $787,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 108,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,278,967.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Bank of New York Mellon Profile

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and Other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, prime brokerage, and data analytics.

