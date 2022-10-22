Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Has $1.10 Million Stake in Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its stake in shares of Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN – Get Rating) by 62.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,620 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,089 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Qiagen were worth $1,104,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in QGEN. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Qiagen by 446.2% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 579 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 473 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Qiagen by 23.1% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the period. KBC Group NV raised its holdings in shares of Qiagen by 41.6% during the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 1,006 shares during the period. Balentine LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Qiagen during the first quarter worth $211,000. Finally, Delphia USA Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Qiagen during the first quarter worth $230,000. 55.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Qiagen alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

QGEN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Oddo Bhf downgraded shares of Qiagen from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Qiagen in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Qiagen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.50.

Qiagen Stock Down 0.3 %

Qiagen stock opened at $42.17 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $9.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.38. Qiagen has a 1-year low of $40.38 and a 1-year high of $58.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.06. Qiagen had a net margin of 22.75% and a return on equity of 19.26%. The company had revenue of $515.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $498.09 million. Research analysts anticipate that Qiagen will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Qiagen Profile

(Get Rating)

QIAGEN N.V. offers sample to insight solutions that transform biological materials into molecular insights worldwide. The company provides primary sample technology consumables, such as nucleic stabilization and purification kits for primary sample materials, manual and automated processing for genotyping, gene expression, and viral and bacterial analysis, as well as silica membranes and magnetic bead technologies; secondary sample technology consumables, including kits and components for purification of nucleic acids from secondary sample materials; and instruments for nucleic acid purification and accessories.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QGEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Qiagen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qiagen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.