Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Has $1.24 Million Stock Position in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO – Get Rating) by 38.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,500 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories were worth $1,239,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BIO. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 80.0% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 54 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Cambridge Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 170.0% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 54 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories during the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 65.0% during the 2nd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 99 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.33% of the company’s stock.

BIO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Bio-Rad Laboratories in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $715.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Bio-Rad Laboratories in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on Bio-Rad Laboratories from $750.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $705.00.

BIO opened at $378.21 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $455.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $498.06. The company has a market capitalization of $11.23 billion, a PE ratio of -5.70 and a beta of 1.02. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. has a 1 year low of $368.42 and a 1 year high of $798.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 5.30 and a quick ratio of 4.22.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $3.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.92. The business had revenue of $691.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $664.60 million. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a positive return on equity of 3.82% and a negative net margin of 67.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.54 EPS. Research analysts expect that Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. will post 14.35 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Ajit Ramalingam sold 518 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $537.00, for a total value of $278,166.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 98 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,626. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 27.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc engages in the development and production of specialty chemicals used in biochemical, pharmaceutical, and other life science research applications. It operates through the Life Sciences and Clinical Diagnostics segments. The Life Science segment develops, manufactures, and markets reagents, apparatus, and laboratory instruments.

