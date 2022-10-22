Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Has $1.32 Million Stake in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise trimmed its stake in shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating) by 16.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,430 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,600 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $1,316,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CAG. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Conagra Brands during the second quarter worth $28,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Conagra Brands during the first quarter worth $31,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 60.1% during the first quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 996 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 41.3% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Conagra Brands in the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. 83.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Conagra Brands Stock Up 1.0 %

Conagra Brands stock opened at $34.69 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.63 billion, a PE ratio of 29.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.57. The company’s 50-day moving average is $34.25 and its 200-day moving average is $34.15. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.06 and a fifty-two week high of $36.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.24.

Conagra Brands Announces Dividend

Conagra Brands ( NYSE:CAG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 6th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.84 billion. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 4.88% and a return on equity of 13.40%. Conagra Brands’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.50 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 2nd. Conagra Brands’s payout ratio is 110.92%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Conagra Brands from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Conagra Brands in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Conagra Brands from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Conagra Brands from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Conagra Brands from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.14.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Emanuel Chirico bought 30,000 shares of Conagra Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $34.06 per share, with a total value of $1,021,800.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 40,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,389,239.28. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Conagra Brands news, COO Thomas M. Mcgough sold 21,405 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.40, for a total value of $757,737.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 104,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,712,008.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Emanuel Chirico acquired 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $34.06 per share, with a total value of $1,021,800.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 40,788 shares in the company, valued at $1,389,239.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Conagra Brands

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company in North America. The company operates in four segments: Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products through various retail channels in the United States.

