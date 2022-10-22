Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Increases Stock Position in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its position in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) by 42.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,338 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $1,411,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Travelers Companies by 0.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,450,134 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,188,663,000 after buying an additional 160,389 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Travelers Companies by 14.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,603,296 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $658,429,000 after buying an additional 460,615 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Travelers Companies by 0.5% during the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 3,108,769 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $568,065,000 after buying an additional 15,694 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Travelers Companies by 2.3% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,411,106 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $257,853,000 after buying an additional 31,165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Travelers Companies by 12.4% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,065,552 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $194,708,000 after buying an additional 117,300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Travelers Companies alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TRV. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $164.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $172.00 to $156.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $181.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Travelers Companies in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Travelers Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $177.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Travelers Companies

Travelers Companies Price Performance

In other Travelers Companies news, EVP Mojgan M. Lefebvre sold 2,945 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.33, for a total transaction of $495,731.85. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,020 shares in the company, valued at $171,696.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 1.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TRV stock opened at $176.23 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $163.39 and a 200-day moving average of $167.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $145.40 and a 12 month high of $187.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.60.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The insurance provider reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.34 by ($0.14). Travelers Companies had a net margin of 9.26% and a return on equity of 14.31%. The company had revenue of $9.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 12.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Travelers Companies Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be given a dividend of $0.93 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is presently 27.19%.

Travelers Companies Profile

(Get Rating)

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Travelers Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travelers Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.