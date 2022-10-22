Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Lowers Stock Position in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lessened its stake in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,545 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 1,152 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Biogen were worth $1,335,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Curi Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Biogen by 476.2% in the 1st quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 121 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Urban Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Biogen in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in shares of Biogen in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Pflug Koory LLC raised its position in shares of Biogen by 88.2% in the 1st quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 160 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Biogen in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.45% of the company’s stock.

BIIB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Biogen from $221.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 30th. Mizuho upgraded Biogen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $207.00 to $270.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Biogen from $285.00 to $321.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Argus upgraded Biogen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, October 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Biogen from $230.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $285.31.

Shares of BIIB opened at $267.62 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.17. Biogen Inc. has a 1 year low of $187.16 and a 1 year high of $284.59. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $225.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $214.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.68.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The biotechnology company reported $5.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.09 by $1.16. The business had revenue of $2.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.48 billion. Biogen had a return on equity of 22.36% and a net margin of 19.36%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.68 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Biogen Inc. will post 16.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

