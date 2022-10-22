Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Reduces Holdings in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise decreased its position in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 25,600 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 5,400 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $1,214,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Truist Financial during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Truist Financial during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Truist Financial during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Truist Financial during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 54.9% during the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,413 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 501 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.31% of the company’s stock.

Truist Financial Trading Up 2.7 %

Shares of Truist Financial stock opened at $41.51 on Friday. Truist Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $40.01 and a 12-month high of $68.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market cap of $55.06 billion, a PE ratio of 9.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50-day moving average of $46.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.06.

Truist Financial Increases Dividend

Truist Financial ( NYSE:TFC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The insurance provider reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by ($0.05). Truist Financial had a net margin of 26.16% and a return on equity of 12.13%. The company had revenue of $5.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.96 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.42 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Truist Financial Co. will post 4.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.01%. This is a boost from Truist Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.71%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TFC. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $70.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $69.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Truist Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.91.

About Truist Financial

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

