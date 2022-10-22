Bao Finance Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $13,699.00 (BAO)

Bao Finance (BAO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on October 22nd. One Bao Finance token can currently be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Bao Finance has a total market cap of $3.83 million and $13,699.00 worth of Bao Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Bao Finance has traded up 0% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Bao Finance

Bao Finance launched on December 2nd, 2020. Bao Finance’s total supply is 560,270,974,250 tokens and its circulating supply is 34,066,471,176 tokens. The official message board for Bao Finance is thebaoman.medium.com. Bao Finance’s official Twitter account is @baocommunity and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Bao Finance is bao.finance.

Bao Finance Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Bao (包) stands for a treasure or package. Something wonderful that is wrapped up in another layer. Bao buns, or in Chinese Baozi (包子) are delicious wrapped dumplings.These bao buns are the tradition of taking something good that exists and wrapping it up into being a new treasure.Bao Finance aims to do this by being a new protocol that adds features to existing DeFi systems.The BAO token acts as a governance token for the fully community-run project. It is also backed by the insurance fund where all Bao fees go.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bao Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bao Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bao Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

