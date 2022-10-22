Bar Harbor Bankshares Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.26 (NYSEAMERICAN:BHB)

Bar Harbor Bankshares (NYSEAMERICAN:BHB – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, October 21st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.26 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, December 16th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 15th.

Bar Harbor Bankshares has raised its dividend by an average of 6.1% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 2 years. Bar Harbor Bankshares has a payout ratio of 32.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Bar Harbor Bankshares to earn $3.18 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 32.7%.

Get Bar Harbor Bankshares alerts:

Bar Harbor Bankshares Stock Up 3.0 %

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:BHB opened at $29.45 on Friday. Bar Harbor Bankshares has a 52 week low of $24.00 and a 52 week high of $32.94. The stock has a market cap of $442.13 million, a PE ratio of 10.99 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Institutional Trading of Bar Harbor Bankshares

Bar Harbor Bankshares ( NYSEAMERICAN:BHB Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.70. Bar Harbor Bankshares had a net margin of 26.67% and a return on equity of 10.00%. The firm had revenue of $35.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.20 million. On average, analysts expect that Bar Harbor Bankshares will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in Bar Harbor Bankshares by 65.5% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 998 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Bar Harbor Bankshares by 172.7% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,211 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 2,667 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Bar Harbor Bankshares by 56.0% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,777 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 1,715 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bar Harbor Bankshares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $210,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Bar Harbor Bankshares by 43.5% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 7,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 2,303 shares during the last quarter. 57.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Bar Harbor Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 9th.

About Bar Harbor Bankshares

(Get Rating)

Bar Harbor Bankshares operates as the holding company for Bar Harbor Bank & Trust that provides commercial, lending, retail, and wealth management banking services. It accepts various deposit products, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing demand accounts, savings accounts, time deposits, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bar Harbor Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bar Harbor Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.