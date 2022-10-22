Barclays Analysts Give Airbus (EPA:AIR) a €155.00 Price Target

Barclays set a €155.00 ($158.16) price target on Airbus (EPA:AIR – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €133.00 ($135.71) price objective on shares of Airbus in a report on Monday, October 17th. UBS Group set a €139.00 ($141.84) price objective on shares of Airbus in a report on Thursday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €155.00 ($158.16) price objective on shares of Airbus in a report on Monday, October 17th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €140.00 ($142.86) target price on shares of Airbus in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €146.00 ($148.98) price objective on shares of Airbus in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th.

Get Airbus alerts:

Airbus Stock Performance

Shares of EPA AIR opened at €100.92 ($102.98) on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of €97.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of €101.04. Airbus has a one year low of €68.28 ($69.67) and a one year high of €99.97 ($102.01).

About Airbus

Airbus SE engages in the designing, manufacturing, and delivering aerospace products, services, and solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Airbus, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defence and Space. The Airbus segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet aircraft of approximately 100 seats; and regional turboprop aircraft and aircraft components, as well as provides aircraft conversion and related services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Airbus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airbus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.