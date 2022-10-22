Barclays Boosts Anglo American (LON:AAL) Price Target to GBX 3,165

Anglo American (LON:AAL – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Barclays from GBX 3,150 ($38.06) to GBX 3,165 ($38.24) in a report issued on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the mining company’s stock.

AAL has been the subject of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Anglo American from GBX 3,500 ($42.29) to GBX 3,400 ($41.08) and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a sector perform rating and set a GBX 3,300 ($39.87) target price on shares of Anglo American in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Anglo American from GBX 3,850 ($46.52) to GBX 4,000 ($48.33) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, September 26th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered Anglo American to a hold rating and cut their target price for the company from GBX 3,200 ($38.67) to GBX 3,000 ($36.25) in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Anglo American presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 3,423.13 ($41.36).

Get Anglo American alerts:

Anglo American Trading Up 3.1 %

Shares of LON AAL opened at GBX 2,734 ($33.04) on Friday. The stock has a market cap of £36.57 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 541.39. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 2,793.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 3,151.26. Anglo American has a 52 week low of GBX 2,487.50 ($30.06) and a 52 week high of GBX 4,996.80 ($60.38). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.42, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.90.

Anglo American Cuts Dividend

Insider Transactions at Anglo American

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 18th were issued a dividend of $1.24 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 18th. Anglo American’s payout ratio is presently 57.23%.

In other Anglo American news, insider Nonkululeko Nyembezi bought 258 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 2,622 ($31.68) per share, for a total transaction of £6,764.76 ($8,173.95). Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 273 shares of company stock worth $718,845.

Anglo American Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Anglo American plc operates as a mining company worldwide. The company explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals, metallurgical and thermal coal, and iron ore; and nickel, polyhalite, and manganese ores, as well as alloys. Anglo American plc was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Anglo American Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anglo American and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.