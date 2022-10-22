Barclays Cuts Brookdale Senior Living (NYSE:BKD) Price Target to $7.00

Brookdale Senior Living (NYSE:BKD – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Barclays from $8.00 to $7.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Brookdale Senior Living in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a sell rating on the stock.

Get Brookdale Senior Living alerts:

Brookdale Senior Living Stock Down 6.1 %

Shares of NYSE:BKD opened at $4.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.89, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69. Brookdale Senior Living has a 12 month low of $3.87 and a 12 month high of $7.70. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.22.

Institutional Trading of Brookdale Senior Living

Brookdale Senior Living ( NYSE:BKD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.04). Brookdale Senior Living had a negative net margin of 3.46% and a negative return on equity of 48.97%. The business had revenue of $689.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $684.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.45) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Brookdale Senior Living will post -1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Brookdale Senior Living by 25.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,796,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,115,000 after buying an additional 6,299,168 shares during the period. Glenview Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Brookdale Senior Living by 23.3% in the 1st quarter. Glenview Capital Management LLC now owns 12,586,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,733,000 after purchasing an additional 2,374,631 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Brookdale Senior Living by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,273,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,428,000 after purchasing an additional 47,747 shares during the period. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C boosted its holdings in Brookdale Senior Living by 59.7% in the 2nd quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 8,592,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,010,000 after purchasing an additional 3,213,461 shares during the period. Finally, 59 North Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Brookdale Senior Living by 29.1% in the 1st quarter. 59 North Capital Management LP now owns 6,273,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,231,000 after purchasing an additional 1,412,855 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.63% of the company’s stock.

About Brookdale Senior Living

(Get Rating)

Brookdale Senior Living Inc owns, manages, and operates senior living communities in the United States. It operates in three segments: Independent Living, Assisted Living and Memory Care, and Continuing Care Retirement Communities (CCRCs). The Independent Living segment owns or leases communities comprising independent and assisted living units in a single community that are primarily designed for middle to upper income seniors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Brookdale Senior Living Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookdale Senior Living and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.