Barclays Cuts Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) Price Target to $85.00

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Barclays from $105.00 to $85.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of Elastic in a report on Thursday, July 7th. They issued a buy rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Elastic from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Elastic in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. They set an underweight rating and a $73.00 target price for the company. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered shares of Elastic from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of Elastic in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. They set a buy rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $115.93.

Elastic Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ESTC opened at $63.55 on Tuesday. Elastic has a one year low of $50.74 and a one year high of $189.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.82 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $76.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.96.

Insider Buying and Selling

Elastic ( NYSE:ESTC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported ($0.67) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.10). Elastic had a negative return on equity of 48.44% and a negative net margin of 25.99%. The company had revenue of $250.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $245.78 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Elastic will post -2.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Elastic news, CFO Janesh Moorjani sold 1,959 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.55, for a total transaction of $173,469.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 76,965 shares in the company, valued at $6,815,250.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Ashutosh Kulkarni sold 7,512 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.55, for a total value of $665,187.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 126,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,167,040.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Janesh Moorjani sold 1,959 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.55, for a total value of $173,469.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 76,965 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,815,250.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 17,043 shares of company stock worth $1,411,220. 18.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Elastic

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. XN LP boosted its position in shares of Elastic by 343.5% in the first quarter. XN LP now owns 1,298,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,466,000 after buying an additional 1,005,396 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Elastic in the second quarter worth about $63,798,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Elastic by 37.8% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,077,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,240,000 after purchasing an additional 843,403 shares during the period. Sachem Head Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Elastic in the second quarter worth about $50,252,000. Finally, Woodline Partners LP bought a new position in Elastic during the second quarter valued at about $38,901,000. 74.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Elastic Company Profile

Elastic N.V., a search company, delivers technology solutions designed to run in public or private clouds in multi-cloud environments. It primarily offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as perform search, analysis, and visualization.

