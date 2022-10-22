Barclays Increases Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) Price Target to $70.00

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Barclays from $66.00 to $70.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Sprout Social to $76.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of Sprout Social from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Sprout Social from $70.00 to $66.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Sprout Social from $76.00 to $70.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Sprout Social has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $75.25.

Sprout Social Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of Sprout Social stock opened at $58.18 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.85. Sprout Social has a 1-year low of $38.39 and a 1-year high of $142.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -76.55 and a beta of 0.98.

Insider Transactions at Sprout Social

Sprout Social ( NASDAQ:SPT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.06). Sprout Social had a negative return on equity of 28.60% and a negative net margin of 18.65%. The firm had revenue of $61.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.26 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Sprout Social will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CTO Aaron Edward Frederick Rankin sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $247,500.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 31,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,759,230. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Sprout Social news, CFO Preto Joseph Del sold 441 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.11, for a total transaction of $29,595.51. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 126,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,475,590.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Aaron Edward Frederick Rankin sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $247,500.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 31,986 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,759,230. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 67,482 shares of company stock valued at $4,080,129. 13.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sprout Social

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPT. Bailard Inc. raised its position in shares of Sprout Social by 23.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 19,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,157,000 after acquiring an additional 3,575 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sprout Social by 1.9% in the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $665,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division grew its stake in shares of Sprout Social by 34.0% in the third quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 5,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after buying an additional 1,291 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sprout Social during the 2nd quarter valued at $238,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Sprout Social by 941.1% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 687 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.94% of the company’s stock.

About Sprout Social

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It provides cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action.

