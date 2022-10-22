Barclays Lowers Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) Price Target to $73.00

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Barclays from $81.00 to $73.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Charles Schwab from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, September 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Charles Schwab from $99.00 to $95.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. UBS Group upped their target price on Charles Schwab from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Charles Schwab in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. They set a neutral rating and a $83.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Redburn Partners assumed coverage on Charles Schwab in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. They set a neutral rating on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $89.62.

Charles Schwab Trading Up 3.4 %

Shares of NYSE:SCHW opened at $70.32 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $72.55 and its 200 day moving average is $69.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $127.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.99. Charles Schwab has a 1 year low of $59.35 and a 1 year high of $96.24.

Charles Schwab Increases Dividend

Charles Schwab ( NYSE:SCHW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.42 billion. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 18.96% and a net margin of 34.02%. The company’s revenue was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Charles Schwab will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. This is a positive change from Charles Schwab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.75%.

Insider Activity at Charles Schwab

In other Charles Schwab news, insider Jonathan M. Craig sold 8,032 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $602,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $301,425. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Charles Schwab news, insider Jonathan M. Craig sold 8,032 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $602,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $301,425. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 149,600 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.36, for a total value of $9,777,856.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 69,749,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,558,809,672.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Charles Schwab

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Charles Schwab by 39.4% in the 3rd quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,927 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $354,000 after acquiring an additional 1,393 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its position in Charles Schwab by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 6,244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $449,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in Charles Schwab by 48.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 8,351 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $528,000 after acquiring an additional 2,738 shares during the period. Twin Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Charles Schwab by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. now owns 39,178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,816,000 after acquiring an additional 2,408 shares during the period. Finally, Chemistry Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Charles Schwab by 58.9% in the 3rd quarter. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,869 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,141,000 after acquiring an additional 5,880 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

Charles Schwab Company Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage, investment advisory, banking and trust, retirement plan, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor and mutual fund clearing services, as well as compliance solutions.

