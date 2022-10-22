Barclays Lowers Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA) Price Target to $39.00

Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Barclays from $43.00 to $39.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Coterra Energy from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Coterra Energy from $34.00 to $33.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Mizuho raised their price target on Coterra Energy from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Coterra Energy from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Coterra Energy from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Coterra Energy currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $33.63.

Shares of CTRA opened at $29.67 on Wednesday. Coterra Energy has a 12-month low of $18.39 and a 12-month high of $36.55. The stock has a market cap of $23.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.24, a PEG ratio of 0.11 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a 50-day moving average of $29.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.47.

Coterra Energy ( NYSE:CTRA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.25 billion. Coterra Energy had a return on equity of 28.44% and a net margin of 41.04%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.25 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Coterra Energy will post 4.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. Coterra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.67%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Coterra Energy by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 8,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Coterra Energy by 4.8% during the second quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC now owns 8,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Coterra Energy by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 9,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Coterra Energy by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after buying an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nicollet Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Coterra Energy by 1.4% in the second quarter. Nicollet Investment Management Inc. now owns 32,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $837,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.39% of the company’s stock.

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 177,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

