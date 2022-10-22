Flutter Entertainment (LON:FLTR) Cut to Equal Weight at Barclays

Flutter Entertainment (LON:FLTR – Get Rating) was downgraded by Barclays to an “equal weight” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a £136 ($164.33) price objective on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research note on Monday, October 17th. UBS Group set a £138 ($166.75) price objective on Flutter Entertainment in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Berenberg Bank set a £138 ($166.75) price target on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a £134 ($161.91) target price on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Flutter Entertainment currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of £144.60 ($174.72).

Flutter Entertainment Price Performance

FLTR stock opened at £105.85 ($127.90) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of £18.61 billion and a P/E ratio of -44.76. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of £104.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 9,181.49. Flutter Entertainment has a 1 year low of GBX 7,340 ($88.69) and a 1 year high of £146.85 ($177.44). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.18, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.81.

About Flutter Entertainment

Flutter Entertainment plc operates as a sports betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: UK & Ireland, Australia, International, and US. It offers sportsbooks and exchange sports betting products, daily fantasy sports products, and pari-mutuel betting products; fixed odds games betting products; online games and casinos; peer-to-peer games, including online bingo, rummy, and poker; and business-to-business services.

Featured Stories

