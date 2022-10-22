Barclays Raises Brigham Minerals (NYSE:MNRL) Price Target to $36.00

Brigham Minerals (NYSE:MNRL – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Barclays from $35.00 to $36.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Brigham Minerals from $41.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Brigham Minerals in a research report on Monday, September 19th. They issued a sector weight rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Brigham Minerals from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $34.80.

Get Brigham Minerals alerts:

Brigham Minerals Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:MNRL opened at $30.43 on Wednesday. Brigham Minerals has a 52 week low of $19.37 and a 52 week high of $33.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.77 and a beta of 1.81. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.29. The company has a quick ratio of 5.05, a current ratio of 5.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Brigham Minerals Increases Dividend

Brigham Minerals ( NYSE:MNRL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.09. Brigham Minerals had a net margin of 41.17% and a return on equity of 14.52%. The firm had revenue of $90.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.38 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Brigham Minerals will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th were paid a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 18th. This is a positive change from Brigham Minerals’s previous None dividend of $0.60. Brigham Minerals’s payout ratio is 31.07%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Brigham Minerals by 61.3% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Brigham Minerals in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of Brigham Minerals by 58.3% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 1,024 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Brigham Minerals by 20.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 557 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Brigham Minerals during the first quarter worth $123,000. Institutional investors own 78.20% of the company’s stock.

About Brigham Minerals

(Get Rating)

Brigham Minerals, Inc owns and operates a portfolio of mineral and royalty interests in the continental United States. The company primarily holds mineral and royalty interests in the Delaware and Midland Basins in West Texas and New Mexico; the South Central Oklahoma Oil Province and Sooner Trend Anadarko Basin Canadian and Kingfisher Counties plays in the Anadarko Basin of Oklahoma; the Denver-Julesburg Basin in Colorado; and Wyoming and the Williston Basin in North Dakota.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Brigham Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brigham Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.