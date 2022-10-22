Barclays Trims Qualtrics International (NASDAQ:XM) Target Price to $11.00

Qualtrics International (NASDAQ:XM – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Barclays from $16.00 to $11.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Qualtrics International from $50.00 to $26.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Qualtrics International from $32.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Qualtrics International from $35.00 to $19.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. BNP Paribas upgraded Qualtrics International from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on Qualtrics International from $34.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $21.25.

Qualtrics International stock opened at $10.58 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.15 billion, a PE ratio of -5.01 and a beta of 1.55. Qualtrics International has a one year low of $9.32 and a one year high of $47.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.40 and a 200 day moving average of $14.42.

Qualtrics International ( NASDAQ:XM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $356.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $344.98 million. Qualtrics International had a negative net margin of 91.22% and a negative return on equity of 75.46%. The firm’s revenue was up 42.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.51) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Qualtrics International will post -1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Qualtrics International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Apeiron RIA LLC bought a new stake in shares of Qualtrics International in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Qualtrics International by 68.8% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Qualtrics International in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Qualtrics International by 42.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 10,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 3,049 shares during the period. 21.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Qualtrics International Inc operates an experience management platform to manage customer, employee, product, and brand experiences worldwide. The company offers The Qualtrics Experience Management Platform, a system of action that guides users with specific instructions for improvement and automated actions to improve experiences, as well as for listening, understanding, and taking action on both structured and unstructured data.

