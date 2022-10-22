Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) Shares Sold by Pensioenfonds Rail & OV

Pensioenfonds Rail & OV cut its stake in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,205,957 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 31,643 shares during the quarter. Baxter International makes up approximately 2.8% of Pensioenfonds Rail & OV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Pensioenfonds Rail & OV owned approximately 0.24% of Baxter International worth $77,808,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BAX. Greenleaf Trust lifted its position in shares of Baxter International by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 11,893 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $922,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. grew its position in Baxter International by 5.5% in the first quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 3,910 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Coastline Trust Co raised its position in shares of Baxter International by 0.9% during the second quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 30,731 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,973,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the period. Home Federal Bank of Tennessee boosted its holdings in shares of Baxter International by 1.7% in the second quarter. Home Federal Bank of Tennessee now owns 16,155 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,038,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Baxter International by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 4,815 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BAX traded up $1.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $56.43. 4,516,021 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,345,122. Baxter International Inc. has a one year low of $53.78 and a one year high of $89.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. The business has a 50-day moving average of $57.19 and a 200 day moving average of $65.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.22, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.60.

Baxter International ( NYSE:BAX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.87. Baxter International had a net margin of 7.12% and a return on equity of 21.75%. The business had revenue of $3.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. Baxter International’s revenue was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Baxter International Inc. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Baxter International from $99.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Baxter International from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Baxter International in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Baxter International from $90.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Baxter International in a research report on Monday, October 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $64.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Baxter International presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.33.

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products worldwide. The company offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; intravenous therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; remixed and oncology drug platforms, inhaled anesthesia and critical care products and pharmacy compounding services; parenteral nutrition therapies and related products; biological products and medical devices used in surgical procedures for hemostasis, tissue sealing and adhesion prevention; and continuous renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit.

