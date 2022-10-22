Baystate Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI)

Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Get Rating) by 145.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,121 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 665 shares during the quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF were worth $94,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ACWI. Macroview Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 7,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $752,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 0.7% during the second quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 16,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,349,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Northside Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 0.4% in the second quarter. Northside Capital Management LLC now owns 39,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,325,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. TFO TDC LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 15,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,259,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. Finally, JMG Financial Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. JMG Financial Group Ltd. now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $839,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Trading Up 2.1 %

ACWI stock opened at $80.83 on Friday. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a twelve month low of $75.71 and a twelve month high of $107.46. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $85.10.

