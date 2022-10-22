Baystate Wealth Management LLC Sells 276 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Baystate Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 8.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,028 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 276 shares during the quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $529,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Investors Research Corp bought a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 49.1% during the 1st quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 158 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. O Dell Group LLC bought a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA raised its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 180 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. 74.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Lowe’s Companies

In other Lowe’s Companies news, EVP Seemantini Godbole sold 11,761 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.37, for a total transaction of $2,521,205.57. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,575 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,696,882.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Lowe’s Companies Stock Performance

Shares of LOW stock opened at $182.37 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $113.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s 50-day moving average is $196.91 and its 200 day moving average is $193.37. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $170.12 and a one year high of $263.31.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.63 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $27.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.16 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.83% and a negative return on equity of 155.26%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.25 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lowe’s Companies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 19th will be paid a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 18th. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.10%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on LOW. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $220.00 to $245.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $280.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies to $217.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $233.87.

About Lowe’s Companies

(Get Rating)

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, lighting, and electrical.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.