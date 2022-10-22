Bechtle (ETR:BC8) Given a €58.00 Price Target at Baader Bank

Baader Bank set a €58.00 ($59.18) price target on Bechtle (ETR:BC8 – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

BC8 has been the topic of a number of other reports. Warburg Research set a €56.00 ($57.14) target price on shares of Bechtle in a report on Friday, August 12th. Berenberg Bank set a €47.00 ($47.96) price objective on shares of Bechtle in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €58.00 ($59.18) price objective on shares of Bechtle in a report on Friday, August 12th. Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking set a €40.50 ($41.33) price objective on shares of Bechtle in a report on Tuesday, August 30th. Finally, UBS Group set a €40.00 ($40.82) price objective on shares of Bechtle in a report on Wednesday.

Bechtle Price Performance

ETR:BC8 opened at €33.78 ($34.47) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.26 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.69. The company’s 50-day moving average is €38.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is €40.57. Bechtle has a 12-month low of €32.57 ($33.23) and a 12-month high of €69.56 ($70.98).

Bechtle Company Profile

Bechtle AG provides information technology (IT) services primarily in Europe. The company operates in two segments, IT System House & Managed Services, and IT E-Commerce. The IT System House & Managed Services segment offers IT strategy consulting, hardware and software selling, project planning and implementation, system integration, IT services, and training for IT operation.

