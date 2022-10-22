BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE) Receives $249.00 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the six analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $249.00.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of BeiGene from $290.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $296.00 price objective on shares of BeiGene in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of BeiGene in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Guggenheim raised shares of BeiGene from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised shares of BeiGene from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $177.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th.

In related news, CEO John Oyler sold 30,520 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.50, for a total value of $4,684,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,070,913 shares in the company, valued at approximately $317,885,145.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BGNE. Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of BeiGene by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,055,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,337,378,000 after purchasing an additional 711,396 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its stake in shares of BeiGene by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 4,031,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $652,490,000 after acquiring an additional 322,645 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA raised its stake in shares of BeiGene by 301.5% in the 2nd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 308,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,999,000 after acquiring an additional 231,976 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of BeiGene by 77.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 414,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,169,000 after acquiring an additional 180,470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP raised its stake in shares of BeiGene by 67.3% in the 1st quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 383,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,388,000 after acquiring an additional 154,335 shares in the last quarter. 51.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BGNE stock opened at $169.37 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $158.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $161.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 4.54 and a quick ratio of 4.35. BeiGene has a 1-year low of $118.18 and a 1-year high of $392.30. The firm has a market cap of $17.56 billion, a PE ratio of -8.29 and a beta of 0.72.

BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($5.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.23) by ($1.33). BeiGene had a negative return on equity of 38.58% and a negative net margin of 187.65%. The firm had revenue of $341.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $297.28 million. On average, analysts predict that BeiGene will post -16.98 EPS for the current year.

BeiGene, Ltd., a biotechnology company, focuses on discovering, developing, manufacturing, and commercializing various medicines worldwide. Its products include BRUKINSA to treat relapsed/refractory (R/R) mantle cell lymphoma; Tislelizumab to treat R/R classical Hodgkin's lymphoma; REVLIMID to treat multiple myeloma; VIDAZA to treat myelodysplastic syndromes, chronic myelomonocyte leukemia, and acute myeloid leukemia; XGEVA to treat giant cell tumor of bone; BLINCYTO to treat acute lymphoblastic leukemia; KYPROLIS to treat R/R multiple myeloma; SYLVANT to treat idiopathic multicentric castleman disease; QARZIBA to treat neuroblastoma; Pamiparib for the treatment of various solid tumors; and Pobevcy to treat metastatic colorectal cancer, liver cancer, and non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC).

