Belpointe Asset Management LLC Has $2.90 Million Stake in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 11.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,547 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 2,158 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $2,895,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CRM. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Salesforce during the first quarter worth about $30,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Salesforce by 1,350.0% during the first quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 145 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Salesforce in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Retirement Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 65.5% in the first quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 182 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC lifted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 350.0% in the second quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 225 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. 77.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Salesforce alerts:

Salesforce Stock Performance

Shares of CRM stock opened at $160.17 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $160.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 296.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 1.11. Salesforce, Inc. has a 52 week low of $137.59 and a 52 week high of $311.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $158.07 and a 200-day moving average of $169.94.

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 24th. The CRM provider reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $7.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.70 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 1.83% and a return on equity of 3.32%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.87 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Salesforce declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, August 24th that authorizes the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the CRM provider to repurchase up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity at Salesforce

In related news, insider Parker Harris sold 568 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.87, for a total value of $101,030.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 93,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,657,525.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Parker Harris sold 568 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.87, for a total value of $101,030.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 93,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,657,525.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Bret Steven Taylor sold 619 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.87, for a total transaction of $110,101.53. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 932,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $165,918,381.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 74,158 shares of company stock valued at $12,131,361. 3.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CRM has been the subject of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Salesforce from $207.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 target price on shares of Salesforce in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Salesforce from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Salesforce from $260.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Salesforce from $275.00 to $245.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $233.45.

Salesforce Profile

(Get Rating)

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Salesforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salesforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.