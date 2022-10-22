Belpointe Asset Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) by 124.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,940 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 2,742 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $2,364,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NOC. Lansing Street Advisors bought a new position in Northrop Grumman in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Kings Point Capital Management raised its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 83.3% in the 1st quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 55 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital increased its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 666.7% in the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 69 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Burleson & Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Northrop Grumman alerts:

Northrop Grumman Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE NOC opened at $522.66 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $487.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $471.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The company has a market cap of $80.86 billion, a PE ratio of 14.55, a PEG ratio of 9.42 and a beta of 0.59. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 52-week low of $345.90 and a 52-week high of $525.35.

Northrop Grumman Dividend Announcement

Northrop Grumman ( NYSE:NOC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The aerospace company reported $6.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.03 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $8.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.12 billion. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 16.23% and a return on equity of 30.52%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 24.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 29th were issued a dividend of $1.73 per share. This represents a $6.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 26th. Northrop Grumman’s payout ratio is presently 19.26%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NOC. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $455.00 to $516.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Northrop Grumman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $560.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Northrop Grumman from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $490.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Cowen set a $510.00 price target on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $517.31.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Kathy J. Warden sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $481.87, for a total value of $4,818,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 134,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,851,510.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, VP Thomas L. Wilson, Jr. sold 582 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $482.00, for a total value of $280,524.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,009,308. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Kathy J. Warden sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $481.87, for a total transaction of $4,818,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 134,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,851,510.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,607 shares of company stock valued at $7,007,034 in the last 90 days. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Northrop Grumman Profile

(Get Rating)

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Northrop Grumman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northrop Grumman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.