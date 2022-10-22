Belpointe Asset Management LLC Purchases 507 Shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its position in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,035 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 507 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $1,925,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of RTX. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 67,841,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,721,059,000 after acquiring an additional 8,237,529 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 41,171,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,079,206,000 after acquiring an additional 4,436,749 shares during the period. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 32.8% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,130,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $904,564,000 after buying an additional 2,256,475 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 120,699,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,957,745,000 after buying an additional 2,236,112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 16,102,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,595,249,000 after buying an additional 1,701,541 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.89% of the company’s stock.

Raytheon Technologies Price Performance

Shares of Raytheon Technologies stock opened at $88.54 on Friday. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a twelve month low of $79.00 and a twelve month high of $106.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $87.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $92.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $130.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.03.

Raytheon Technologies Dividend Announcement

Raytheon Technologies ( NYSE:RTX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.04. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 6.84% and a return on equity of 9.48%. The firm had revenue of $16.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.61 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.03 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.58%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

RTX has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Vertical Research cut their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a research note on Monday, October 10th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.45.

Raytheon Technologies Company Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

