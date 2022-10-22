Belpointe Asset Management LLC Reduces Position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 7.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 71,799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,382 shares during the quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $2,237,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cooper Financial Group grew its stake in shares of Bank of America by 19.8% in the 1st quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 5,842 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 965 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 43,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,790,000 after buying an additional 3,404 shares during the period. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 19.8% in the 1st quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 50,901 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,098,000 after buying an additional 8,400 shares during the period. First Command Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. First Command Bank now owns 28,728 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,184,000 after buying an additional 2,351 shares during the period. Finally, Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 100,691 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,150,000 after buying an additional 793 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.48% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on BAC. Barclays reduced their price target on Bank of America from $58.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Bank of America from $43.00 to $33.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Bank of America from $41.00 to $42.00 in a report on Tuesday. Societe Generale raised Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.50 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Bank of America from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.47.

Bank of America Stock Performance

NYSE BAC opened at $34.95 on Friday. Bank of America Co. has a fifty-two week low of $29.31 and a fifty-two week high of $50.11. The stock has a market cap of $280.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.35. The business has a fifty day moving average of $33.32 and a 200-day moving average of $34.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $24.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.46 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.36% and a net margin of 26.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bank of America Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.85%.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

