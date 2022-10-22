Belpointe Asset Management LLC Sells 5,545 Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 18.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,321 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,545 shares during the quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $2,574,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $2,660,000. Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 8.4% during the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,005,000 after purchasing an additional 729 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA purchased a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $267,000. NextCapital Advisers Inc. raised its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 7.7% during the first quarter. NextCapital Advisers Inc. now owns 8,109,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $868,904,000 after purchasing an additional 582,670 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boenning & Scattergood Inc. raised its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 48.6% during the first quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 8,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $863,000 after purchasing an additional 2,636 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.23% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock opened at $93.77 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $98.44 and its 200 day moving average is $101.19. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $93.20 and a 52-week high of $115.50.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

