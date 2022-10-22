Belpointe Asset Management LLC Sells 8,537 Shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Get Rating) by 13.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 54,903 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,537 shares during the quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $2,426,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SCHB. Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC raised its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 0.7% during the first quarter. Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC now owns 32,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,725,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 100.9% during the first quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp raised its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 2.8% during the second quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 8,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 100.8% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oxford Financial Group Ltd. raised its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 100.0% during the first quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of SCHB opened at $43.90 on Friday. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a twelve month low of $40.92 and a twelve month high of $57.10. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.85.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

