Belpointe Asset Management LLC Trims Stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC lowered its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Get Rating) by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,422 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,799 shares during the quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $2,806,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. SimpliFi Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.4% in the first quarter. SimpliFi Inc. now owns 4,059 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $436,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.4% in the first quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,280 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $459,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. SBB Research Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.3% in the first quarter. SBB Research Group LLC now owns 9,023 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $970,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.5% in the first quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. now owns 7,930 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $852,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 19.4% in the first quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 763 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter.
iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Trading Up 0.2 %
Shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $93.14 on Friday. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $92.48 and a 1 year high of $116.64. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $98.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $101.24.
iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend
About iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF
iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.
