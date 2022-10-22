Belpointe Asset Management LLC Trims Stock Position in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT – Get Rating) by 55.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,981 shares of the company’s stock after selling 48,522 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC owned 0.11% of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF worth $2,081,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of USRT. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 156.6% in the 1st quarter. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 716 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 63.6% in the 2nd quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 998 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 388 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF alerts:

iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF Price Performance

USRT stock opened at $47.08 on Friday. iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF has a one year low of $44.80 and a one year high of $68.08. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.86.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.