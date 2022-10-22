Berenberg Bank Increases Capital (LON:CAPD) Price Target to GBX 178

Capital (LON:CAPD – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Berenberg Bank from GBX 177 ($2.14) to GBX 178 ($2.15) in a report issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Capital Stock Performance

LON CAPD opened at GBX 83.40 ($1.01) on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 86.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 90.96. Capital has a 12-month low of GBX 75 ($0.91) and a 12-month high of GBX 108 ($1.30). The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.94. The company has a market cap of £160.85 million and a P/E ratio of 297.86.

Capital Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 1st. Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.86%.

About Capital

Capital Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides various drilling solutions to customers in the minerals industry. It offers exploration drilling services, including air core, reverse circulation, diamond core, deep hole diamond, directional, and underground diamond drilling; mineral geochemical analysis laboratory services; and grade control drilling services, such as advanced/deep grade control, shallow grade control, reverse circulation, and underground diamond drilling.

