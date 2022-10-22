Berenberg Bank Reiterates “€55.00” Price Target for Nemetschek (ETR:NEM)

Berenberg Bank set a €55.00 ($56.12) price objective on Nemetschek (ETR:NEM – Get Rating) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

NEM has been the subject of several other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus set a €70.00 ($71.43) price target on Nemetschek in a report on Monday, July 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €55.00 ($56.12) price target on Nemetschek in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Barclays set a €57.00 ($58.16) price target on Nemetschek in a report on Thursday, October 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €57.00 ($58.16) price objective on Nemetschek in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, set a €75.00 ($76.53) price objective on Nemetschek in a research report on Monday, August 1st.

Nemetschek Stock Down 2.2 %

ETR NEM opened at €47.84 ($48.82) on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.53 billion and a P/E ratio of 34.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of €55.18 and a 200-day moving average price of €62.96. Nemetschek has a one year low of €43.49 ($44.38) and a one year high of €116.15 ($118.52). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.35, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.77.

Nemetschek Company Profile

Nemetschek SE provides software solutions for architecture, engineering, construction, media, and entertainment markets in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Design, Build, Manage, and Media & Entertainment. The Design segment offers software solutions primarily under the Allplan, Graphisoft, Solibri, Precast, Vectorworks, SCIA, dRofus, Data Design System, Frilo, and RISA brands for architects, designers, engineers, structural engineers, specialist planners, and landscape designers, as well as developers and general contractors.

