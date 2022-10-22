Biconomy One Day Trading Volume Hits $57.38 Million (BICO)

Biconomy (BICO) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on October 22nd. One Biconomy token can currently be purchased for $0.40 or 0.00002086 BTC on major exchanges. Biconomy has a market cap of $84.10 million and $57.38 million worth of Biconomy was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Biconomy has traded 3% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Biconomy alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00003017 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0498 or 0.00000260 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0618 or 0.00000322 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0624 or 0.00000325 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,374.08 or 0.28001211 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000586 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00010931 BTC.

Biconomy Token Profile

Biconomy was first traded on December 1st, 2021. Biconomy’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 209,707,962 tokens. The official message board for Biconomy is medium.com/biconomy. Biconomy’s official Twitter account is @biconomy and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Biconomy is biconomy.io.

Buying and Selling Biconomy

According to CryptoCompare, “Biconomy is a multichain relayer protocol that aims to reduce the friction point when dealing with blockchain technology for its mass adoption.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Biconomy directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Biconomy should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Biconomy using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Biconomy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Biconomy and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.