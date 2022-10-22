BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) Given a $312.00 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank set a $312.00 price target on BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on BNTX. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on shares of BioNTech from $283.00 to $272.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of BioNTech from $195.00 to $194.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $200.00 price target on shares of BioNTech in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of BioNTech in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. They issued a market perform rating and a $177.00 target price for the company. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on shares of BioNTech in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. They issued a market perform rating for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $221.62.

Get BioNTech alerts:

BioNTech Stock Performance

Shares of BNTX opened at $131.64 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.15, a quick ratio of 5.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market cap of $31.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a 50-day moving average of $140.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $150.49. BioNTech has a 12-month low of $117.08 and a 12-month high of $374.58.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BioNTech

BioNTech ( NASDAQ:BNTX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $7.31 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.69 by ($0.38). The firm had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.11 billion. BioNTech had a return on equity of 88.76% and a net margin of 55.43%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 39.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $12.98 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that BioNTech will post 32.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in BioNTech during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in BioNTech during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in BioNTech during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA raised its position in shares of BioNTech by 66.7% in the 1st quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DeDora Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BioNTech during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $51,000. 13.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About BioNTech

(Get Rating)

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is developing FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase II clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat HPV+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 that is in Phase I clinical trial for triple negative breast cancer; BNT115, which is in Phase I clinical trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116, a preclinical stage product for non-small cell lung cancer.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for BioNTech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioNTech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.