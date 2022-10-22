Bitcoin Cash Trading 0.7% Higher This Week (BCH)

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on October 22nd. One Bitcoin Cash coin can now be purchased for approximately $108.79 or 0.00566414 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Bitcoin Cash has traded up 0.7% against the dollar. Bitcoin Cash has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion and approximately $180.66 million worth of Bitcoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19,206.50 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $46.92 or 0.00244294 BTC.
- eCash (XEC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Arweave (AR) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.29 or 0.00053599 BTC.
- Syscoin (SYS) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000758 BTC.
- Wibcoin (WBBC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
About Bitcoin Cash
Bitcoin Cash is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on August 1st, 2017. Bitcoin Cash’s total supply is 19,208,162 coins. Bitcoin Cash’s official message board is bitcointalk.org. The official website for Bitcoin Cash is www.bitcoincash.org. Bitcoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @bitcolncash and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Cash is /r/Bitcoincash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Buying and Selling Bitcoin Cash
Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Cash using U.S. dollars directly can do so using Gemini, GDAX or Changelly.
