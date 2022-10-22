Bitgert Self Reported Market Cap Hits $201.87 Million (BRISE)

Bitgert (BRISE) traded 2.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on October 22nd. During the last week, Bitgert has traded 4.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. Bitgert has a total market capitalization of $201.87 million and approximately $1.82 million worth of Bitgert was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitgert token can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00003027 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0494 or 0.00000257 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0613 or 0.00000320 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0621 or 0.00000324 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,327.23 or 0.27771308 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000588 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00010847 BTC.

About Bitgert

Bitgert was first traded on July 7th, 2021. Bitgert’s total supply is 1,000,000,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 427,350,680,000,000 tokens. Bitgert’s official Twitter account is @bitgertbrise and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Bitgert is bitgert.com.

Bitgert Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitgert is a crypto engineering organisation focused on blockchain technology products and audits solutions, while its $BRISE token benefits investors through staking in BUSD rewards and the smart contract also has a buyback function.$BRISE Token will be used as a peer-to-peer (P2P) service for payment systems using Bitgert's dApp wallet in the local currency with zero transaction fees, whereby two individuals interact directly with each other, without intermediation by a third party. Instead, the buyer and the seller transact directly with each other via the P2P service.TelegramWhitepaper”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitgert directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitgert should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitgert using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

