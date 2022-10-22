BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II (NYSE:BMEZ) Shares Acquired by Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC

Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II (NYSE:BMEZ – Get Rating) by 62.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,422 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,867 shares during the quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II were worth $122,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BMEZ. Cornerstone Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II in the 1st quarter valued at about $10,052,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II in the 1st quarter valued at about $5,234,000. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II by 28.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,039,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,851,000 after purchasing an additional 230,216 shares during the period. Sentinel Trust Co. LBA acquired a new stake in BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,281,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,049,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,169,000 after acquiring an additional 138,544 shares during the period.

BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II Stock Up 1.5 %

BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II stock opened at 14.72 on Friday. BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II has a twelve month low of 14.33 and a twelve month high of 27.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average of 15.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of 16.60.

BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II Dividend Announcement

BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be given a dividend of $0.145 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.82%.

(Get Rating)

BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II’s (BMEZ) (the ‘Trust’) investment objective is to provide total return and income through a combination of current income, current gains and long-term capital appreciation. The Trust seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing, under normal market conditions, at least 80% of its total assets in equity securities of companies principally engaged in the health sciences group of industries and equity derivatives with exposure to the health sciences group of industries.

Further Reading

